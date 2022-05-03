Who has registered to run for Oakville council?

× Expand Unsplash

In an informal Oakville News survey earlier this year, every sitting Oakville councillor told us they plan to seek re-election in October’s municipal election.

A number of them got a quick start on the campaign, registering as candidates on the first day possible. But three challengers also turned up at the town clerk’s office to launch their run for council seats.

Ward 7 rematch

Nav Nanda has registered to run for the Ward 7 town and regional seat, as has incumbent Pavan Parmar.

The two were involved in an extremely tight race for the position in 2018, the inaugural election for Ward 7.

Parmar captured the seat with 570 votes, while second-place finisher Shahrez Daniyal Hayder earned 502 votes. Nav Nanda finished in third place with 491 votes.

Hayder initially made an application to challenge the election results but eventually dropped it.

According to Nanda’s Twitter account, she is an executive with a multinational healthcare company and president of the North Oakville Ward 7 Residents’ Association, although that group appears inactive.

In her official announcement, Nanda said she will be the community's "voice for change."

"Together we will tackle the pressing issues on safety, schools, and the unchecked development in Ward 7," she said.

Parmar, an immigration consultant with BDO Canada LLP, said she was pleased with council’s achievements over the last term, including speeding up funding for the North Park community centre.

"I look forward to continuing to represent our community's needs as we continue to grow," she said.

Ward 5 candidate promises to "halt uncontrolled development"

Michael Reid, a local law clerk and board member with Oakville’s federal Conservatives has again registered to run for the Ward 5 town council seat.

In the 2018 election, Reid earned 2,189 votes and finished second to Marc Grant, who has represented the ward for five terms.

"I was encouraged by the numbers of votes I received in 2018 and by the residents of Ward 5 who have urged me to run again," said Reid.

"I believe we need a transparent, impartial and dependable councillor. I know the issues, including over-development and rising taxes."

Reid works for Will Davidson LLP, the law firm that has filed a $1 billion class action against the town, region, province, mayor and Halton Conservation Authority. It was filed on behalf of Oakville property owners whose land is at increased risk of flooding due to development in northern areas of the town.

Reid is promising to "halt uncontrolled development that are causing the floodplains to increase every day" and "return trust, transparency and truth" to town hall.

Julia Hanna has also officially registered to run for the mayor’s job against Rob Burton. The two battled in 2018, with Burton capturing 49.6 per cent of the vote while Hanna received 42 per cent.

Read more: Oakville will have a mayor's race

What you need to know

Over the coming few weeks, political attention will undoubtedly focus on the June 2 Ontario election.

But hopeful council candidates have until Aug. 19 to register to run for a position as mayor, councillor or school board trustee. The 2022 municipal election will be held on Oct. 24.

Candidates must be Canadian citizens and at least 18 years old. Further details on nomination requirements can be found ere.

Two councillors are elected in each of Oakville's seven wards. One, known as the town councillor, sits only on Oakville council, while the other, referred to as the town and regional councillor, sits as a member of both Oakville and Halton councils.

The mayor is elected at large, by voters in all seven wards.

Full results from the 2018 municipal election can be found here.

Here's who registered to run on day 1:

Mayor - Julia Hanna

Ward 1 town and regional councillor - Sean O’Meara

Ward 2 town and regional councillor - Cathy Duddeck

Ward 3 town and regional councillor - Dave Gittings

Ward 3 town councillor - Janet Haslett-Theall

Ward 4 town councillor - Peter Longo

Ward 5 town and regional councillor - Jeff Knoll

Ward 5 town councillor - Michael Reid

Ward 6 town and regional councillor - Tom Adams

Ward 6 town councillor - Natalia Lishchyna

Ward 7 town and regional councillor - Pavan Parmar; Nav Nanda

Halton District School Board, Ward 4 - Joanna Oliver