Winter 2020 Oakville Film Festival Screening Series

Winter 2020 Oakville Film Festival Screenings will kick off on Thursday February 13th. Oakville Film Festival (OFFA) has been bringing world class features films, documentaries and short films to Oakville for the last several years.

For the Winter Screenings each of the films has a Sheridan College Alumni association. There will be an answer and question period with some combination of writers, actors, directors, and/or production people following each screening.

Tickets are $12.99 per screening with the exception of Maud which will be free in celebration of National Canadian Film Day. There is also a Winter Season pass for $39.99. The pass also includes another set of tickets. They are available online at OFFA. Walk-in seats maybe available.

Winter 2020 Oakville Film Festival Screenings

Canadian Strain

February 13th at 7:30

For many, it’s a day of celebration but for those who fought for their right to deal, it’s a time of mourning. Now the only pusher in Ontario is the government…and Shoppers Drug Mart.

For dealer Anne Banting, she thought she could finally stop looking over her shoulder. Instead, she’s looking for a job. Anne’s clients have left her for Optimum points and a decade as a dealer isn’t something she can put on her CV even with pharmaceutical level knowledge. Everyone thinks she hasn’t grown up and it’s time to move on, even though her passion is helping others. Now with no money, no direction, and some worthless weed, Anne’s forced to confront the system while trying to hold on to what she loves.

The film’s Director/Producer/Writer and several members of the cast and crew will be in attendance for a Q&A after the screening.

Genre: Comedy

Rating: 14A Coarse Language

Runtime: 1h 18min

Country: Canada

Year: 2019

Writer & Director: Geordie Sabbagh

Cast: Jess Salgueiro, Thom Allison, Benjamin Ayres

Never Saw it Coming

Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 7:30PM

In this fast-paced thriller film noir, Keisha Ceylon passes herself off as a psychic. Her real powers have more to do with separating troubled families from their money than actually seeing into the netherworld.

Based on a book by Linwood Barclay of Oakville who will be in attendance for a book signing. Director Gail Harvey, Producer Marina Cordoni and Sheridan alum Andrew Curr, Cinematography will also be in attendance.

Genre: Thriller

Rating: Not Rated

Runtime: 1h 23min

Country: USA

Year: 2018

Director: Gail Harvey

Cast: Emily Hampshire, Eric Roberts, Katie Boland

Mulan

Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 7:00PM

A young Chinese maiden disguises herself as a male warrior in order to save her father. A live-action feature film based on Disney’s ‘Mulan’.

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Rating: PG

Rating: Not Rated

Runtime:

Country: USA

Year: 2020

Director: Niki Caro

Cast: Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jet Li

Maudie

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 7:30PM

An arthritic Nova Scotia woman works as a housekeeper while she hones her skills as an artist and eventually becomes a beloved figure in the community.

Writer Sherry White will be available for a Q&A about the film.

Genre: Biography, Drama, Romance

Rating: PG

Runtime: 1h 55min

Country: Canada

Year: 2016

Director: Aisling Walsh

Cast: Sally Hawkins, Ethan Hawke, Kari Matchett

All the films will be screened at Film.ca Cinemas.

