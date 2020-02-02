Winter 2020 Oakville Film Festival Screening Series

By Nolan A Machan
Sunday, February 2, 2020 4:35 pm · 0 Comments
Winter 2020 Oakville Film Festival Screenings will kick off on Thursday February 13th. Oakville Film Festival (OFFA) has been bringing world class features films, documentaries and short films to Oakville for the last several years.
For the Winter Screenings each of the films has a Sheridan College Alumni association. There will be an answer and question period with some combination of writers, actors, directors, and/or production people following each screening.
Tickets are $12.99 per screening with the exception of Maud which will be free in celebration of National Canadian Film Day. There is also a Winter Season pass for $39.99. The pass also includes another set of tickets. They are available online at OFFA. Walk-in seats maybe available.
February 13th at 7:30
For many, it’s a day of celebration but for those who fought for their right to deal, it’s a time of mourning. Now the only pusher in Ontario is the government…and Shoppers Drug Mart.
For dealer Anne Banting, she thought she could finally stop looking over her shoulder. Instead, she’s looking for a job. Anne’s clients have left her for Optimum points and a decade as a dealer isn’t something she can put on her CV even with pharmaceutical level knowledge. Everyone thinks she hasn’t grown up and it’s time to move on, even though her passion is helping others. Now with no money, no direction, and some worthless weed, Anne’s forced to confront the system while trying to hold on to what she loves.
The film’s Director/Producer/Writer and several members of the cast and crew will be in attendance for a Q&A after the screening.
Genre: Comedy
Rating: 14A Coarse Language
Runtime: 1h 18min
Country: Canada
Year: 2019
Writer & Director: Geordie Sabbagh
Cast: Jess Salgueiro, Thom Allison, Benjamin Ayres
Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 7:30PM
In this fast-paced thriller film noir, Keisha Ceylon passes herself off as a psychic. Her real powers have more to do with separating troubled families from their money than actually seeing into the netherworld.
Based on a book by Linwood Barclay of Oakville who will be in attendance for a book signing. Director Gail Harvey, Producer Marina Cordoni and Sheridan alum Andrew Curr, Cinematography will also be in attendance.
Genre: Thriller
Rating: Not Rated
Runtime: 1h 23min
Country: USA
Year: 2018
Director: Gail Harvey
Cast: Emily Hampshire, Eric Roberts, Katie Boland
Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 7:00PM
A young Chinese maiden disguises herself as a male warrior in order to save her father. A live-action feature film based on Disney’s ‘Mulan’.
Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama
Rating: PG
Rating: Not Rated
Runtime:
Country: USA
Year: 2020
Director: Niki Caro
Cast: Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jet Li
Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 7:30PM
An arthritic Nova Scotia woman works as a housekeeper while she hones her skills as an artist and eventually becomes a beloved figure in the community.
Writer Sherry White will be available for a Q&A about the film.
Genre: Biography, Drama, Romance
Rating: PG
Runtime: 1h 55min
Country: Canada
Year: 2016
Director: Aisling Walsh
Cast: Sally Hawkins, Ethan Hawke, Kari Matchett
All the films will be screened at Film.ca Cinemas.
Action, Adventure, Aisling Walsh, Benjamin Ayres, Biography, Canadian Strain, Comedy, Donnie Yen, Drama, Emily Hampshire, Eric Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Gail Harvey, Geordie Sabbagh, Jess Salgueiro, Jet Li, Kari Matchett, Katie Boland, Maud, Mulan, Never Saw it Coming, Niki Caro, Nova Scotia, Oakville Film Festival, OFFA, Romance, Sally Hawkins, Sherry White, Thom Allison, Thriller, Winter 2020, Yifei Liu