YMCA announces Oakville’s 2020 Peter Gilgan Leadership Award recipients

The YMCA of Oakville has chosen the five winners of this year’s Peter Gilgan Leadership Award. Each of the awards are worth up to $5,000 for the cost of their post-secondary education.

“Each year,” says a press release, “the Peter Gilgan Leadership Award recognizes the passion, dedication and leadership of exemplary YMCA of Oakville youth employees. They have made notable contributions to the YMCA and the Oakville community.”

Award recipients are philanthropic leaders who have given generously of their time to impact the lives of those around them.

With funding through the Peter Gilgan Foundation, there are five annual, bursary awards of up to $5,000 for select youth staff. The bursary is useable for a various costs relating to their post-secondary education.

The awards were presented in a new, physically distanced, way this year. It was done at a special curbside pick-up event last night, Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Selection of winners is by a volunteer selection committee. You can learn more about each of the deserving young community leaders on the YMCA of Oakville social media channels. Congratulations to the 2020 recipients!

The 2020 Peter Gilgan Leadership Award winners:

Elimar Becerra, George Brown College, Early Childhood Education

Shanna Bhullar, Humber College, Criminal Justice

Sunjae Hong, York University, Criminology

Kamran Khan, McMaster University, Engineering

Raquel Lopes, Sheridan College, Child and Youth Care

“We are grateful to Peter and the Peter Gilgan Foundation for continuing to provide this incredible bursary program for our youth staff every year,” says Kyle Barber, President & CEO, YMCA of Oakville.

“Here at the YMCA of Oakville, we know the power of our youth. We see it every day in the way they contribute to the YMCA and our community.”

The inspiration behind this award comes from Peter Gilgan’s own personal experience with youth at the YMCA of Oakville. As someone who believes in continually challenging himself to develop and explore new opportunities, Peter came to the YMCA to take swimming lessons.

It was there that he met 22 year old Michelle Ng, his swimming instructor and a highly dedicated community volunteer and student.

Michelle’s passion for success was so inspiring that he chose to find a way to honour that passion and support promising young leaders just like her in our community.

Learn more about last year’s award winners online here.

