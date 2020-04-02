YMCA Online Videos to keep you Active

Watch our social channels for online workouts from our trainers, and family activities and resources from our educators and camp staff.

Advertisement

After the Chief Medical Officer of Public Health for Ontario, Dr. David Williams, recommended the immediate suspension of all significant events and public gatherings of over 250 people to eliminate the spread of COVID-19, the YMCA of Oakville quickly made the decision, to close our operations and support public efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. At this time, all our YMCA programs and facilities are suspended until April 5.

In an effort to keep our members active and connected our team is sharing daily social media posts that include Workout-a-day videos, Y Thrive Home online workouts, daily family activities from our Summer Camp Staff and recommendations from our early childhood educators.

“The YMCA is a place that brings people together,” said Kyle Barber, President & CEO, YMCA of Oakville. “Isolation and social distancing go against our values, however keeping our communities healthy has always been our number one priority. Therefore, we are doing everything we can to keep our communicates connected and active during this necessary temporary closure to do our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19. These online videos have provided positive connections for our members and the community to remain connected to our team and use the resources.”

The YMCA of Oakville wants to stay present in your fitness lives and encourage our community to stay healthy and active. Watch our social media channels for YThrive themed fitness videos and homegrown videos from our own fitness staff designed to help you stay connected and healthy while we all do our part to maintain social distancing.

Stay connected and active! The YMCA of Oakville online resources can be found at

Workout-a-day

We would still like to be present in our community’s fitness lives and encourage you to stay healthy and active. Our Workout-a-day videos provide a variety of workout options for all stages and abilities. These homegrown videos have been produced by our YMCA of Oakville certified fitness instructors. Look for topics that include how to boost your outdoor walk, yoga, Pilates, strength and much more.

YMCA Workouts Anytime, Anywhere! YThrive Home is our new virtual online workout program that aligns with our in facility YThrive program for members that focuses on supporting members with an exercise program and ongoing coaching. Enjoy a great YMCA workout from the comfort of your home or wherever you are. YThrive Home is a series of online video content designed to ensure you can still have your daily dose of the Y while practicing social distancing. These instructional 15 to 20-minute videos will walk you through a variety of different workouts you can do anywhere. YThrive Home video themes include:

Begin: A beginner’s workout centered around functional movements (6 videos)

Balance: Full body workouts for those with some exercise experience (8 videos)

Gold: Low impact workouts for people with reduced mobility (6 videos)

Boost: An intermediate level endurance workout for those looking for something more challenging (6 videos)

Grow: Low impact workouts for children and youth aged 10-15. (7 videos)

YMCA Summer Camp Activity of the Day

Spend some quality family time together with our activities of the day! YMCA Summer Camp staff are providing fun, daily activities that families can do together at home to stay active and engaged!

Support the YMCA

Our YMCA is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support to our organization during these stressful times. Thank you to the many people in our community who have validated our decision to temporarily close. Some members have even offered to donate this month’s membership to the YMCA as a gesture of support. Given that the YMCA is a charity, we can provide you with a tax receipt for your generous donation. Donations to the YMCA can be made online.

The YMCA was established over 160 years ago as a charity dedicated to the health of both individuals and communities. Our focus on inclusiveness and accessibility means we serve people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities through all stages of life. Through YMCA financial assistance programs, the YMCA is accessible to all.

For more information visit ymcaofoakville.org

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Covid 19, Oakville YMCA, Online Activity Videos