Your Oakville guide for summer activities: Tannery Park, Oakville Harbour, Bronte, and North Oakville

For a town nestled along Lake Ontario, Oakville's best gems are naturally spotted along the shore. Also growing at a rapid pace, Oakville's northeast neighbourhoods also have a fair share of beautiful outdoor spots to explore.

The last part of Your Summer Guide series focuses on destinations in the north bordering Milton and those on the waterfront to help you plan a fun-filled summer closer home.

Tannery Park

How about venturing on an outdoor family story time on a self-guided walk to promote learning on the go? If this sounds exciting, plan a visit to Tannery and Waterworks Parks to read the storyboards installed by the town in conjunction with the Oakville Public Library.

La Dolce Vita's gelatos are worth a try on your way back home or heading to the nearby outdoor Lion's Pool to beat the heat. As always, you can drop in or book a slot in advance on the town website.

Kerr Village can spoil you with food choices with its diverse food joints Kerr Street Café, Stoney's Bread Company, or Hangry Pirates can be a perfect stopover after the water adventure for quick grabs or a casual dining experience. Try Hippie Pops's paletas and ice pops or mouth-watering desserts at the Sweetest Things for a frozen vegan treat.

You can begin the day early with older kids by watching the beautiful sunrise from the Tannery Hill Observation Deck and Beacon before exploring the rest of Oakville Harbour's west shore. And on your way back, take them for a free Kerr Street Fire Station tour. Of course, make sure to call them and book in advance.

Bronte

You can explore this signature waterfront destination in bits and pieces or dedicate a whole day with multiple stops at the harbour, beach, park, and marina.

Imagine kicking off the day with a sumptuous lunch at the Bronte Boathouse and biking across Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park while soaking in the gorgeous view of the lake. The kids can socialize at the playground or soak their toes at the sandy nook along the Waterfront Trail.

Before heading to the less manicured Bronte Harbour Park to the west, you can stop by the Taste of Colombia café or try the ice creams at Flavour Fox on Bronte Road. Indulge in a quiet walk by the marina gazing at the boats, or go further down to the beach or the bluffs for a closer and stunning lake view.

If you still have the energy to burn off, dip at the outdoor Bronte pool, a five-minute drive away.

Oakville Harbour

If you are historically minded, you can walk around the various historical pavilions that Oakville Harbour has. Go for a self-guided tour of Erchless Estates, the community museum on the harbour's east side.

You can stroll with the young ones at Lakeside Park with its two historic buildings – the Old Post Office and the Thomas House, just across the street. Let the kids have a wild chase or sweat it out at the playground, followed by a picnic by the waterfront.

With its summery vibes, the eternally alive Downtown Oakville can be an ideal stop after your expedition. Whether you are looking for a quick grab, a strong coffee, a pizzeria or a casual dining spot, this Lakeshore business district has it all.

North Oakville

You can start your day with a slow story walk at George Savage Park or a bike ride along the popular and kids-friendly Shannon's Creek Trail. Finishing this trail running east-west across the Preserve neighbourhood will take less than an hour. Various stormwater management ponds, including George Savage Pond and Charles Fay Pond, are also scenic and worth a leisurely walk.

You can take the kids to cool off at Isaac Park or Fowley Park in the sweltering heat. While wrapping up a long day, consider trying the mom-and-pop shops in the neighbourhood to satisfy your hungry souls.

Oakville never ceases to surprise or engage its residents. The town has it all, whether it's about bonding over nature, soaking in the view of the lake, exploring the latest food joints, or indulging in wild and wet moments.

Our list isn't exhaustive and is based only on the highest recommendations of the locals. If this series missed out on other activity ideas or spots, please share them with us.