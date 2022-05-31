Oakville and Oakville North-Burlington provincial candidates

Karl Heinz Muller on Unsplash
In just a few days, voters will head to their local ballot box in Oakville and across the province. Here are the 15 candidates running in the Oakville (9) and Oakville North-Burlington ridings (6).
The candidates were presented with questions from Halton Region and Oakville council.
When Stephen Crawford's campaign was asked why he decided not to answer or provide a limited answer, they said that the candidate was spending his time knocking on doors. It should be noted that Crawford's campaign did provide a singular answer, which was repeated for each of the region's questions.
Halton Region questionnaire covers the following topics: affordable housing, infrastructure, connecting mandated growth with funding, public health, long-term care, affordable broadband, and climate change.
The town's questionnaire focused on land planning covering areas (Midtown, Glen Abbey, and Bronte), affordable housing, community infrastructure, climate change, and automated speed enforcement. The candidates for the Liberal, New Democrats and the Greens all responded in both ridings.
By clicking on a candidate's name or party affiliation you will be linked to the respective websites. Names are arranged alphabetically according to the candidate's last name.
Oakville News does not endorse any political candidate.
Oakville candidates (riding 74)
BEDFORD, ALICIA - Ontario Party
CRAWFORD, STEPHEN - PC Party of Ontario
CRAWFORD, STEPHEN KENNETH - None of the Above Direct Democracy Party
GOHEL, ALISON - Ontario Liberal Party
MCNAUGHTON, MAEVE - Ontario NDP/NPD
PLATT, MARK FRASER - New Blue
SOUSA, BRUNO - Green Party of Ontario GPO
TITOV, ANDREW - Ontario Moderate Party
URSOMARZO, SILVIO - Freedom Party of Ontario
Oakville North-Burlington candidates (riding 75)
GORDAN, DORU MARIN - New Blue
HOSNY, ALI - Green Party of Ontario GPO
MOULI, KANIZ - Ontario Liberal Party
TRIANTAFILOPOULOS, EFFIE - PC Party of Ontario
VINCENT-SMITH, RHYAN - Ontario NDP/NPD
For more information about voting on June 2, 2022, please visit Elections Ontario.
