Feb. 3 cold warning issued in Halton region

A Cold Warning has been issued by Halton Region Public Health starting Friday, February 3, 2023.

The Cold Warning is in effect until temperatures rise above -15 degrees Celsius (without wind-chill) or weather conditions improve and the risks involved with prolonged exposure are reduced.

Exposure to cold weather can increase your risk of cold-related injuries, including frostbite and hypothermia. These injuries can result in severe health consequences.

Anyone can be affected by extreme cold-related weather conditions, depending on length of time of exposure to cold and exertion levels.

However, higher risk groups include older adults (over the age of 65), infants and young children, outdoor workers, sport enthusiasts (hikers, skiers), homeless persons, and/or those lacking shelter, proper clothing or food.

Cold and winter weather safety tips:

Cover exposed skin using multiple layers of loose-fitting clothes with a wind-resistant outer layer, a hat, mittens, and scarf.

Always be on the lookout for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

Check in regularly, by phone or video, with vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, especially seniors who live on their own. If phone or video is not possible, when checking-in with vulnerable individuals, remember to practice physical distancing and wash your hands frequently. If physical distancing is difficult to maintain, wear a non-medical mask.

Prepare for winter driving conditions by keeping a Car Survival Kit in your car at all times.

Where pipes are close to exterior walls or basements or crawl spaces, ensure proper air circulation and adequate heat. Also, make sure your household temperature is not set too low when your house is vacant.

Additional information, weather forecasts and wind-chill information can also be obtained from the Environment Canada Weather Conditions and Forecast webpage.

For further information and tips on how to protect your health during extreme cold and to sign up for Cold Warnings, please visit the region's Cold Warning webpage at halton.ca or call 311.