Allan Street construction extended for second time

× Expand Town of Oakville bright orange traffic cones standing in a row on the road

The winter construction in downtown Oakville has been extended for a second time.

Allan Street, which has been closed all week for the installation of a sanitary main to service Wallace Park, will now be closed for a third week until at least next Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

The road has been inconveniencing residents, visitors and drivers in downtown since late January.

Construction was set to end today, Feb. 8, and this second extension will more than double the length of time for the closure.

The road section at Sheddon Avenue will stay fully closed to traffic. The detour route will be Palmer Avenue, Douglas Avenue and Sheddon Avenue. Local access will be maintained.

Allan Street stretches from Cornwall Road in south Oakville to the lakefront.

Town staff has not given any reason for the construction delays or project extension.