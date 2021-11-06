Arrests made in commercial break and enter investigation

× Expand Halton Regional Police Service

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested two people as a result of a break and enter investigation in Milton and Oakville.

On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at approximately 10:00 p.m., two suspects broke into an office building located on Bronte Street South in Milton. The suspects stole several electronic devices including laptop computers. The suspects then broke into two other businesses located within the attached office building where they stole additional items such as currency, property keys, identification documents and credit cards belonging to employees.

Later that night, both suspects attended numerous businesses in the City of Hamilton where they fraudulently made purchases using the stolen credit cards.

On October 8, 2021, at approximately 4:00 a.m., the same two suspects broke into an office building located on Argus Road in Oakville. One of the suspects broke into two separate businesses within the office building and stole various items including laptop computers and currency. The suspect then broke into a family doctor’s office and stole various medications.

Earlier this week, on November 2, 2021, two suspects were arrested and charged.

The first suspect, a 40-year-old male of Hamilton, was charged with:

Break and Enter and Commit an Indictable Offence (three counts)

Break and Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence (three counts)

Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card (three counts)

Fail to Comply with Release Order (two counts)

The second suspect, a 50-year-old female of Hamilton, was charged with:

Break and Enter and Commit an Indictable Offence (three counts)

Break and Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence (three counts)

Fail to Comply with Release Order

The female suspect was released from custody on an undertaking and the male suspect was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Investigators also executed a search warrant at a residence in Hamilton belonging to and seized multiple items including stolen laptops, credit cards and electronics.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416