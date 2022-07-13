Two arrests made in Oakville movie theatre screen slashings

× Expand Film.ca Cinemas Slashed movie theatre screen

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested two men in connection with a series of movie theatre slashings.

On November 16, 2021, two men slashed two movie theatre screens at the Cineplex Silver City Cinemas at Winston Park. The perpetrators carried out the slashings while a film was playing, before fleeing the scene.

Later that day, screens were also slashed at the Cineplex Silver City in Richmond Hill.

Earlier this year, on February 23, two movie theatre screens at Film.ca were slashed by two men, again, who repeated the same offence at Cine Starz on Brant Street in Burlington and the Princess Cinemas in Waterloo.

It is estimated that the slashings cost the theatres approximately $100,000 worth of damage.

Yesterday, investigators from 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) executed search warrants, in Scarborough and Pickering, and secured evidence.

Dean Priestly (30) of Toronto was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Mischief Over $5000 (2 counts)

Mohammed Yousafzai (38) of Pickering was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Mischief Over $5000 (5 counts)

Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

Both were released from police custody on an undertaking with a court date.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4777 ext.2216

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.