Daylight saving time 2021 begins

Daylight saving time for 2021 will begin late tonight, pushing clocks forward an hour in Oakville, throughout Ontario and across most of Canada. It goes into effect at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, March 14, 2021 and will last until early November this year.

A statement from the town of Oakville suggests residents change clocks before going to bed tonight (Saturday, March 13) while the Oakville Fire Dept. recommends using the time change as a reminder to "check batteries in your home's smoke and CO alarms."

When daylight saving time begins, it will stay lighter later in the evening. Most cell phones will change time on their own, but other clocks in your home will likely need to be changed manually. This year's jump will take place at 2:00 a.m. and immediately jump to 3:00 a.m. EST.

It may interest Oakvilleans that daylight saving time could soon become a things of the past in Ontario, becoming the permanent time year-round. The Ontario government passed legislation in November 2020 that would end the bi-annual changing of clocks, making daylight time permanent in the province. The change, however, will only happen if neighbouring jurisdictions agree.

