Fog advisory in Oakville extended to Dec. 27

Environment Canada has extended its fog advisory for Oakville and Burlington into today, Dec. 27, 2023.

This marks the third day of continuous, potentially dangerous fog in Oakville, following its appearance Christmas morning (Dec. 25) two days ago.

"Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring over some areas," said Environment Canada in an additional statement.

"Visibility is expected to improve for most areas through Wednesday morning, however, fog patches may persist into Wednesday afternoon for locations along the Niagara Escarpment."

Environment Canada also warns, "Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations."

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

More information is available online here.