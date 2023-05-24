Supermarket thief caught with drugs in his possession

× Expand Openstreetmap Fortinos on Lakeshore Rd W

On Saturday morning, May 20, a man visited Fortinos supermarket and stole an item. When he was confronted by the store’s loss prevention officer, he fled.

Halton Police were notified of the incident at around 11:15 a.m.. They arrived on scene and located the suspect.

While arresting him, the officers discovered that the suspect was carrying cocaine and methamphetamines.

The 33-year-old male suspect, from Oakville, was then charged with possession of schedule 1 – cocaine, possession of schedule 1 – meth.