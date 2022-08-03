Gunshots echo in Wedgewood Creek neighbourhood

× Expand OpenStreetMap contributors

Gunshots echoed in the Wedgewood Creek community in northeast Oakville on Saturday afternoon, July 30, at 3:50 p.m., confirmed by Halton Police today, Aug. 3.

Police report that a male and female were observed approaching a residence on Hilda Drive in a stolen Honda CRV with a Quebec licence plate.

It is purported that the male fired several rounds at the residence before fleeing the scene. Investigators determined that approximately ten rounds struck the front door and windows.

No physical injuries were sustained as a result of the shooting.

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, York Regional Police located the stolen Honda CRV at a motel in Concord. Two individuals were observed entering the vehicle and were arrested. The two suspects were not charged with the July 30 shooting.

20-year-old North York resident Abdinasir Aden was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Aden was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The 19-year-old female from London, Batoul Fathala was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Fathala was released on an Undertaking.

The investigation of the July 30 shooting on Hilda Drive in Oakville continues, and police request that anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting to check their dash cam or CCTV footage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Halton Regional Police 2 Division at 905-825-4777 ext 2216. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Halton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Please note - that individuals charged with a crime are innocent and can only be found guilty by a court of law.