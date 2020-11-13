Halton Region moves to red zone of Ontario's COVID-19 framework Monday Nov. 16

Halton Region, including the town of Oakville, will move to the red zone of Ontario's COVID-19 response framework effective 12:01 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020. The red zone is the strictest set of regulations before a region moves into full lockdown.

The announcement was made by Premier Doug Ford on Friday afternoon following a morning meeting with his cabinet. "We’re here today to take action," said the Premier today. "We’re here today to protect the health of Ontarians."

In making the announcement, Ford also said "I know this will be difficult, but we need to be clear about what is at stake. We are staring down the barrel of another lockdown and I will not hesitate for a second if we have to go further because our number one priority right now is getting these numbers down."

In the red zone, residents are recommended to only leave their homes for work and essential purposes.

Some of the key changes for rules in the red zone include:

All gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors

Restaurants and bars are restricted to 10 people seated indoors, with a limit of 4 people per table

Liquor service at all establishments must end at 9 p.m. nightly

Religious services, weddings and funerals are confined to 30% capacity indoors and a maximum of 100 people outdoors

Visitor restrictions will be imposed for long-term care homes

All cinemas and theatre/performance venues must close (except for drive-ins)

All nightclubs may only operate as food and drink service, closing at 10 p.m.

Fitness classes are limited to 10 people, and gyms may operate only with 90-minute time limits and a maximum of 10 people at once using equipment

Team sports must not be practiced or played except for training

Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, whirlpools and hot tubs must close

For food and beverage service, outdoor dining, take out, drive through, and delivery are all still permitted.

"The updated modelling yesterday [Thursday] made it clear, the situation has changed dramatically," says Ford. "Our number one priority right now is getting the numbers down and keeping people safe. That’s why, on the recommendation of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, we’re updating the framework."

Ford ended by saying “everything is on the table,” including the possibility of an order to close non-essential businesses as was the case in the spring.

"When Dr. Williams says the (health) table has come back and they want a lockdown I will lockdown quicker than you can blink your eyes because my number one priority is to protect the safety of every single person in Ontario,” he said. “I won’t hesitate for a heartbeat to do it."

Halton Region will be one of five regions in the red zone beginning Monday, including York and Hamilton. Peel region is already in the red zone, and Toronto will enter the zone effective tomorrow at 12:01 a.m.

More can be learned about today's framework update here with the province of Ontario's website.