Halton paramedic receives Chief’s Commendation Award

On Oct. 20, 2021, Halton Regional Council recognized Halton paramedic Olena Campeau for her Chief’s Commendation Award from the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS). She received the award from HRPS Chief Stephen Tanner last week on Oct. 14.

"We are proud to recognize Olena Campeau for going above and beyond to help keep our community safe," said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr. "Olena’s outstanding efforts are a testament to the great work that our paramedics do each day."

"We are fortunate to have highly trained paramedics who perform life-saving skills, educate residents on important health and safety practices and provide urgent medical care to residents when they need it most."

In June 2020, members of the HRPS Tactical Rescue Unit (TRU) responded to a call with medical support from Tactical Paramedic Olena Campeau. TRU officers located a male who was armed with a knife and actively self-harming. The officers disarmed the individual and provided emergency medical aid until Campeau arrived in the basement area.

Campeau assessed the patient and quickly developed a treatment plan with assistance from TRU officers and executed it while providing clear direction to everyone present. During transport to the trauma centre, Campeau talked with the patient, monitoring his vital signs and continued treating his injuries and providing life-sustaining care.

The rapid and effective actions of the members of the TRU, combined with the urgent medical care provided by Campeau, saved this individual from what would have inevitably been fatal self-inflicted wounds.

The Halton Regional Police Service and the Halton Region Paramedic Services have worked in collaboration on the Tactical Emergency Medical Services (TEMS) program since 2003. Paramedics are an integral part of the Halton community, with a dedicated team of nearly 300 primary care, advanced care, bike, community and tactical paramedics that respond to more than 50,000 calls and transport more than 30,000 patients to area hospitals each year.

In addition to supporting residents with around-the-clock emergency medical care, they provide important educational supports to our community including CPR and AED training.

Halton Region’s Paramedic Services has also been critical throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, responding to emergencies on the frontlines in the community, and working with local physicians, registered nurses and other first responders to provide on-site COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccines to Halton’s most vulnerable residents in local long-term care and retirement homes.

Visit Halton Region’s Paramedic Services website online to learn more.