Halton Police recover 32 stolen vehicles

To combat the rising auto theft trend, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) partnered with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to form Project Eleanor.

Starting in January 2022, HRPS investigated suspected thieves who they believed were responsible for reprogramming thefts and subsequent trafficking of high-end SUVs and pickup trucks in Halton and throughout the GTA.

Through various investigative means, law enforcement officers identified several suspects and discovered the location of a shipping yard.

Over two days, Halton Police executed criminal code search warrants at a residence in Toronto and a shipping yard in Mississauga.

As a result of Project Eleanor, officers recovered 32 stolen vehicles worth an estimated $2.2 million.

Investigators also seized $11,000 in Canadian currency, stolen property and technology used in reprogramming auto theft.

On January 8, 2022, the following individuals were arrested and charged:

Alexandre DOYON (22) of Toronto:

Theft Over $5000 (of motor vehicle)

Possession of Automobile Master Key

Possession of Break-In Instruments

Konstantinos SOTIROPOULOS (22) of Quebec

Theft Over $5000 (of motor vehicle)

Possession of Automobile Master Key

Possession of Break-In Instruments

Gustavo SALAZAR (23) of Toronto

Theft Over $5000 (of motor vehicle)

Possession of Automobile Master Key

Possession of Break-In Instruments

On April 23, 2022, the following individuals were arrested and charged.

Alexandre DOYON (22) of Toronto (re-arrested):

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime

Fraud Under $5000

Bailey GAULIN (19) of Toronto:

Fraud Under $5000

Investigators continue to make efforts to arrest other individuals connected to the investigation.

Please note: that individuals charged with a crime are innocent and can only be found guilty by a court of law.

Tips for protecting your vehicle from theft:

Park your vehicle in the garage Install a lock on your vehicle's computer data port (click the link to watch how to install) Equip your vehicle with a secondary GPS

Police ask anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the HRPS 2 District (Oakville) Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216.

Witnesses can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.