Halton Police recover $200,000 worth of local stolen vehicles sent to Dubai

× Expand HRPS Halton Regional Police Photo: Halton Regional Police

Halton Police recovered $200,000 worth of stolen vehicles that were sent to Dubai last year.

In collaboration with the Canada Border Services Agency, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Regional Auto Theft Task Force successfully recovered four stolen vehicles destined for Dubai.

The vehicles, part of a larger investigation initiated in 2023, were intercepted before reaching their destination.

Read more: Halton Police help recover 24 stolen cars in Morocco

Despite previous challenges, two shipping containers carrying the vehicles were rerouted back to Canada in late January.

Among the recovered vehicles include:

One Lexus SUV stolen from Halton

Two Ford-150s stolen from Peel and Toronto

One Land Rover Range Rover also stolen from Peel

The total value is approximately $200,000.

Investigation into these thefts is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Regional Auto Theft Task Force at 905-825-4777 ext. 3407.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.