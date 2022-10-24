Hateful vandalism found on a wood fence in Oakville

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

The Chair of the Halton Police Board, mayoral candidates, and community members have all chimed in to admonish hateful vandalism that was recently discovered. A man was walking his dog in the northwest corner of East Gate Crescent, "just yards from where [his] kids take the bus," when he came across spray paintings of racial slurs and a swastika on a wood fence.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has revealed that an investigation has been launched into these acts of racist vandalism left on two occasions on a fence in Oakville.

The spray paintings have since been removed and are no longer on the fence.

So far in the investigation, HRPS has discovered that the "the suspect(s) first vandalized the fence sometime before October 19; the second act of vandalism occurred between between October 19 and October 21, 2022."

Investigators are asking for help from the public, and anyone with information regarding this vandalism is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

You can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visiting www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.