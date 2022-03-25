Have you seen this car?

× Expand HRPS Vehicle of Interest

On Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at approximately 4:35 a.m., Halton Police were contacted by a member of the public who came across a male lying on Towne Boulevard with apparent signs of trauma. The male victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Halton Regional Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit has continued investigating what is believed to be a hit-and-run collision, releasing an image of a four-door with black rims (possibly snow rims) indicating the vehicle had a loud exhaust.

This vehicle was observed in the area of Grovehill Road and Logan Avenue in Oakville between 4:00 a.m., and 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2022. The intersection is west of Towne Blvd and south of Dundas Street in River Oaks.

Anyone with information regarding the owner or driver of this vehicle is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 5065.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.