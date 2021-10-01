Highway Construction Alert - WB 403 closed from Dundas St to Ford Dr.

Highway 403 westbound from before Dundas Street to beyond Ford Drive/Royal Windsor Drive will be fully closed from 10:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 to 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. An increase in traffic volume will impact routes around this area, so take alternates or avoid the area if possible.

The 403 closure will result in:

No access to QEW Fort Erie bound for the duration of the closure;

On-ramps from Dundas Street and Ford Drive/Royal Windsor Drive will be closed;

Off-ramp to Upper Middle Road will be closed.

The closure is for construction and is weather permitting.

The Ministry of Transportation advises motorists that there may be delays and they should plan alternate routes for the duration of the closure. Motorists can access the 403/QEW Fort Erie bound by following clearly marked detour routes.