Low-income senior property tax programs approved

The town is again offering a $500 tax rebate to eligible property-owning seniors in Oakville.

The rebate is available to property owners over the age of 65 with a maximum household income of $30,704.

Applications (Link: https://www.oakville.ca/residents/taxes-rebates-assistance.html#:~:text=A%20tax%20rebate%20of%20%24500,less%20than%20%2430%2C704%20in%202020.&text=To%20apply%2C%20please%20submit%20a,)%20by%20November%2030%2C%202021) for this year’s rebate must be submitted by Nov. 30, 2021.

Eligible older residents may also consider the opportunity to defer property taxes through the Region of Halton’s Older Adults Tax Deferral Program, launched in 2017. (Link: https://www.halton.ca/The-Region/Finance-and-Transparency/Property-Taxes/Older-Adults-Property-Tax-Deferral-Program )

The regional program offers property owners 65 and older with a combined household income of less than $52,800 to defer all property tax. While the deferral is interest-free, property owners must make full payment of taxes upon the sale of the property.

In 2020, 36 eligible Oakville property owners participated in the deferral program.