Man arrested after suspected arson in Georgetown

Halton Regional Police have launched an arson investigation after a fire in Georgetown tragically claimed the life of a woman last week. The woman's common-law partner has been arrested and charged with arson.

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, members of the Halton Police and Halton Hills Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on Victoria Street in Georgetown. The fire claimed the life of an adult female and destroyed two semi-detached dwellings.

Today, Monday, Feb. 12, it was announced that Christopher Dayfoot, (38) of Georgetown, who is the common law partner of the deceased, has been arrested and charged with:

Arson - Disregard for Human Life

In response to questions from Oakville News, Halton Police would not release details as to what led to this development since the investigation remains ongoing by the Halton Regional Police Service’s Major Crime Unit.

The accused appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice on Friday, Feb. 9, and police say he has been "remanded into custody pending a future court date."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Joe Barr 905-825-4747 ext. 8760 or Detective Ross Amore 905-825-4747 ext. 8762.

Information can also be provided through the Major Crime Tip Line at 905-825-4776.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.