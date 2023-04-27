Man charged with possession of fentanyl

× Expand Openstreetmap Leighland Ave and Churchill Ave

On Tuesday, Apr. 25, in the afternoon around 5:45 p.m., a man was observed using fentanyl in the area of Leighland Avenue and Churchill Avenue.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) arrested the man and charged him with "possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl."

The man is 48-years-old and has no fixed address.

If you know of someone selling/moving these drugs (opioids, fentanyl), you can share the information with Crime Stoppers and receive a monetary reward. In your information is accurate and leads to an arrest, you will receive $2000.

Crime Stoppers would like to remind the public that they "will never ask for your name, address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal information."

You will also remain 100% anonymous.

You can contact Halton Crime Stoppers either by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online.