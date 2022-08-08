Help us find Joshua Thevenin

× Expand HRPS Joshua Thevenin

Halton Police are requesting your help 26-year-old Joshua Thevenin of Oakville.

He was last seen at the Less than Level bar on Kerr Street in the evening on Saturday, August 6.

Thevenin is a 5'8 tall white male with a slim build. He wears his long brown hair tied up at the top of his head; he has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey jogging pants.

He hasn't been in contact with his friends or family since Saturday; his family is concerned for his well-being. He spends time in the Kerr Street and Speers Road area, often riding a red and white BMX style bicycle.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the HRPS non-emergency line at 905-825-4777.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.