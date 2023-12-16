December 16, 2023 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand CDC / Unsplash

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, December 16, 2023. Most of Oakville's COVID-19 tracking metrics show small increase in cases, transmission, and hospital admissions. But the numbers are still lower than most of November and early December.

Testing positivity remains high in Halton, with 15.6% of PCR tests coming back positive. While an average of 16 new cases are being confirmed daily in Halton, that only tracks those confirmed by a PCR test - the number is almost certainly much higher when counting unreported rapid test results.

Halton is reporting one new hospital admission and one new institutional outbreak. Five outbreaks at undisclosed locations are active in the region.

After a promising boost in vaccine boosters over the last month, new vaccination rates in Oakville and Halton have once again begun to slow down.

1 in 7 Halton residents are up-to-date on their correct dosage. But a significant majority of that group are seniors: among those under age 60, less than than 10% of the population has had a booster dose this year.

Because the latest Omicron subvariants EG.5 and XBB are now present and infecting cases in southern Ontario and across Canada, Halton's recent vaccination rates have been skyrocketing upwards, now at 1.65 million doses. New subvariant EG.5 and XBB focused boosters are now available Ontario-wide.

Canada confirmed more than 5,500 new cases of coronavirus this week - an even bigger 7-day increase than last week. In the nationwide vaccination effort, Canada has recently administered its 100 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The worldwide case total to date, as predicted, has now surpassed 770 million cases recorded worldwide since the start of the pandemic. Confirmed global deaths are approaching 7 million people, though the real count of unofficial deaths is millions higher.

**Vaccine booking: All doses and booster doses are now available for anyone in Halton age 5 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book all numbered dosage vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus booster dose appointments for anyone age 5 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic for any numbered dose of vaccine, including all boosters

New data from Halton Regional Health this week:

Halton is averaging 15.9 new COVID-19 cases per day, an exact 50% increase from last week's 10.6 average daily cases, but still down from 20% the week before.

There are 5 active outbreaks in Halton (1 more than last week)

15.6% of locally administered COVID-19 tests are coming back positive (7.3% less than last week)

12 people are being treated in hospital with COVID-19 (1 more than last week)

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

At least 1.65 million doses have been administered in Halton

93% of Halton residents have at least two doses (the primary series)

16% of eligible Halton residents (age 12+) are up to date on their booster shots (have had the primary series and a booster dose in the last six months)

47% of eligible residents have a primary series and a booster more than six months ago

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.63 million cumulative cases of COVID-19

There are 633,200 active cases in Canada (+5,500 this week)

4,107 people are currently in hospital (+42 this week)

There are 51,731 deaths to date (+71 this week)

82.61% of Canadians have at least two doses of vaccine

51.62% of Canadians are vaccinated including one or more booster doses

Global COVID-19 Update:

U.S. hospitalizations are up 3.1% this past week, an small increase from last week

U.S. deaths have increased 1.9% this week, a notably smaller increase from last week's 25%

Americans with up-to-date with all recommended vaccine booster doses are no longer being reported by the CDC

772.38 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.98 million people have died

The evidence is clear: though transmission has dramatically slowed, vaccination (including all recommended booster shots) is still the best way to be protected from contracting COVID-19.

Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines and all boosters effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduces your risk of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

