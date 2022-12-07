Oakville man charged with sexual assault

× Expand Peel Regional Police

Peel Regional Police Special Victims Unit charged a 59-year-old man from Oakville concerning a sexual assault investigation.

In November 2022, investigators received information that between October 2022 and November 2022, a teacher at a middle school in the Region of Peel allegedly sexually assaulted three female victims. Police are not revealing if these individuals are minors in order to protect their identity.

On Monday, Dec. 5, John Weaver, a 59-year-old Oakville man, was arrested and charged with:

Sexual Assault X 3

Sexual Interference X 3

Please note: Individuals charged with any crime are innocent, and only in a court of law can they be found guilty.

He attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton for a bail hearing.

John Weaver currently works as a middle school teacher in Brampton for the Peel District School Board.

This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information about this or any similar incident is asked to contact investigators at the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460. If you wish to remain anonymous, submit your tip by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.