Oakville man killed in Mississauga restaurant shooting

Investigators from the Homicide and Missing Person Bureau are releasing the name of a 25-year-old man who was shot and killed at a Mississauga food establishment on May 29, 2021.

On Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 7:19 p.m., police received a call of a shooting inside a food establishment at The Collegeway and Glen Erin Drive.

It is alleged that the unknown man entered the establishment and began shooting at the staff, striking the 56-year-old owner, his 44-year-old wife, his two sons aged 22-years-old and 25-years-old, and a 58-year-old male employee.

At the scene, 25-year-old Naim Akl from Oakville, Ontario, was pronounced deceased. The four other victims were transported to trauma centers and are in stable condition.

Anyone with any information, dashcam or video footage is asked to contact the Homicide and Missing Person Bureau at 905-453-2121, extension 3205.

Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.