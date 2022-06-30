Oakville's MPPs appointed Parliamentary Assistants

× Expand Town of Oakville Key to the Town Left to Right: Councillor Natalia Lishchyna, MPP Stephen Crawford, MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos, and Councillor Jeff Knoll

Premier Doug Ford announced the list of parliamentary assistants for Ontario's new government; included in the list are both of Oakville's MPPs, Effie Triantafilopoulos and Stephen Crawford.

Oakville North-Burlington's MP Effie J. Triantafilopoulos was appointed Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Vic Fedeli. In the previous government, she was parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Long-Term Care, Merrilee Fullerton.

"I'm pleased to take on the role of parliamentary assistant to Vic Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade," commented MPP Triantafilopoulos. "I'm looking forward to working with him on important issues for our province's economy, including supporting small business and key sectors such as manufacturing electric vehicles."

Triantafilopoulos first entered the political arena when she ran against Mississauga South incumbent Charles Sousa who won in the 2014 Ontario Election. In 2015, she ran Federally against Pam Damoff, who won the Oakville North-Burlington riding. Effie ran as the provincial candidate for Oakville North-Burlington in 2018, which she won and was re-elected in the 2022 Ontario election.

Oakville MP Stephen Crawford was appointed as the parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Finance, Peter Bethlenfalvy. Previously, he was the parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Infrastructure, Laurie Scott.

"It's an honour to be sworn in as the parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Finance," stated MPP Crawford. "In this important role, I will work hard to ensure strong results are delivered for the people of Oakville and Ontario."

Crawford entered politics for the 2018 election and won against Cabinet Minister and long-time Oakville incumbent Kevin Flynn. He was instrumental in protecting Glen Abbey Golf Course, and Oakville residents rewarded him with another victory in the 2022 Ontario election.

Before entering politics, Crawford was a senior executive who helped transition and build O'Leary Funds LP before Canoe Financial purchased it in 2016.

Parliamentary assistants appointed on June 29, 2022.

Lorne Coe, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier

Andrea Khanjin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs

Robin Martin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Health

Dawn Gallagher Murphy, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Health

Stephen Crawford , Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Finance

, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Finance Rick Byers, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Finance

Mike Harris, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Legislative Affairs

John Jordan, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Long-Term Care

Daisy Wai, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister for Seniors and Accessibility

Kevin Holland, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Brian Saunderson, Parliamentary Assistant to the Attorney General

Natalie Pierre, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Colleges and Universities

Andrew Dowie, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

Effie J. Triantafilopoulos , Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Billy Pang, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism

Graham McGregor, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism

Logan Kanapathi, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services

Nolan Quinn, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services

Sam Oosterhoff, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Red Tape Reduction

Christine Hogarth, Parliamentary Assistant to the Solicitor General

Bob Bailey, Parliamentary Assistant to the Solicitor General

Patrice Barnes, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education

Matthew Rae, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education

Laura Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport

Sheref Sabawy, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport

Deepak Anand, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, with responsibility for immigration

David Smith (Scarborough Centre), Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development

Hardeep Singh Grewal, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Transportation

Natalia Kusendova, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Francophone Affairs

John Yakabuski, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks

Ric Bresee, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry

Anthony Leardi, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Mines

Brian Riddell, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery

Vincent Ke, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery

Dave Smith (Peterborough—Kawartha), Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Northern Development and Minister of Indigenous Affairs

Rudy Cuzzetto, Parliamentary Assistant to the President of the Treasury Board

Todd J. McCarthy, Parliamentary Assistant to the President of the Treasury Board

Stéphane Sarrazin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy

Jess Dixon, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy

Amarjot Sandhu, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Infrastructure

Vijay Thanigasalam, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Infrastructure

Rob Flack, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs

Trevor Jones, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs

Parliamentary assistants support ministers with legislative and committee matters, including special projects and assignments that require dedicated leadership. They also play a crucial role in building relationships and communicating government initiatives across the province.