Oakville weekly crime update March 16 to 22, 2022

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 36 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from March 16 to 22, 2022. Compared to the preceding seven days, this was a significant drop of 25% in the occurrence of crimes in the town.

March 18 was the busiest (nine incidents), followed by March 20 and March 17 (six incidents each.) Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (five.)

In addition, residents and businesses reported assault most frequently (eight incidents.)

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes to the Crime Map.

Oakville Crime Statistics - March 16 to 22, 2022

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 15-Mar 8:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 2200 Block Theft From Auto #202200081651 QEW West 16-Mar 4:00 PM Marine Drive - 2400 Block Assault #202200080208 Bronte 16-Mar 11:00 AM North Service Road - 100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200079985 Q.E,W. East 16-Mar 2:00 PM Speers Road - 1100 Block Robbery #202200080148 QEW West 16-Mar 4:00 AM Falgarwood Drive - 1000 Block Theft Under #202200079635 Iroquois Ridge South 16-Mar 12:00 PM Vardon Way - 3300 Block Theft Under #202200080008 River Oaks 17-Mar 10:00 AM Vickery Drive - 2000 Block Assault #202200080903 Bronte 17-Mar 7:00 PM Innville Crescent - 100 Block Break And Enter House #202200081412 Bronte 17-Mar 5:00 AM South Service Road West - 2100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200080578 QEW West 17-Mar 5:00 AM South Service Road West - 300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200080601 QEW West 17-Mar 10:00 AM Sherin Drive - 500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200080863 Bronte 17-Mar 3:00 PM Speers Road - 100 Block Theft Under #202200081193 Old Oakville 18-Mar 6:00 AM Postridge Drive - 500 Block Assault #202200081785 Iroquois Ridge North 18-Mar 9:00 AM Oak walk Drive - 200 Block Assault #202200081956 Uptown Core 18-Mar 3:00 AM Litchfield Road - 1500 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200081656 Iroquois Ridge South 18-Mar 11:00 AM The Canadian Road Propert Crime #202200082042 Q.E,W. East 18-Mar 9:00 AM Melvin Avenue - 1000 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200081908 Old Oakville 18-Mar 5:00 AM Netagawa Boulevard - 3100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200081706 River Oaks 18-Mar 12:00 AM Leighland Avenue - 100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200081696 College Park 18-Mar 1:00 AM Speers Road - 100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200081986 Old Oakville 18-Mar 11:00 AM Ellen Davidson - 300 Block Theft Under #202200082080 River Oaks 19-Mar 3:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 2100 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200082696 QEW West 19-Mar 9:00 AM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Theft Of Bicyle #202200082900 Old Oakville 19-Mar 5:00 AM South Service Road East - 400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200082750 QEW West 20-Mar 12:00 AM Churchill Avenue - 1000 Block Assault #202200083520 College Park 20-Mar 12:00 PM Kerr Street - 400 Block Assault #202200084043 Old Oakville 20-Mar 12:00 PM Oak Walk Drive - 100 Block Assault #202200084044 Uptown Core 20-Mar 5:00 AM Woodhaven Park Drive - 200 Block Break And Enter House #202200083705 Bronte 20-Mar 5:00 AM Glenada Crescent - 2100 Block Theft From Auto #202200083709 Joshua's Meadows 20-Mar 10:00 AM Rayne Avenue - 100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #20220008495203/22/2022 College Park 21-Mar 12:00 PM North Service Road East - 1300 Block Break And Enter Other #202200085075 Q.E,W. East 21-Mar 6:00 AM Wallace Road - 1400 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200084741 Bronte 22-Mar 7:00 AM Squire Crescent - 200 Block Assault #202200085886 Glenorchy 22-Mar 11:00 AM North Service Road - 100 Block Break And Enter House #202200086157 Q.E,W. East 22-Mar 11:00 AM Marlborough Court - 1300 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200086160 Iroquois Ridge South 22-Mar 11:00 AM Hall Manor Drive - 2300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200086128 Joshua's Meadows

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map