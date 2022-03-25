Oakville weekly crime update March 16 to 22, 2022

Oakville News
Halton Police
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 36 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from March 16 to 22, 2022. Compared to the preceding seven days, this was a significant drop of 25% in the occurrence of crimes in the town.
March 18 was the busiest (nine incidents), followed by March 20 and March 17 (six incidents each.) Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (five.)
In addition, residents and businesses reported assault most frequently (eight incidents.)
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes to the Crime Map.
Oakville Crime Statistics - March 16 to 22, 2022
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map