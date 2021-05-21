Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 40 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from May 12 to 19, 2021.
While Wednesday, May 12, recorded the least number of reports, Monday, May 17, remained the busiest day for the police officers as they responded to seven crimes. Queen Elizabeth Commercial Zone witnessed the highest number of crimes in the past 8 days, two involving drugs and two other separate ones related to theft of vehicle and break-in into a house. In addition,13 incidents of property damage and six thefts from automobiles occurred in various neighbourhoods.
Oakville Crime Statistics - May 12 to 19, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
