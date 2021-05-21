Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 40 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from May 12 to 19, 2021.

While Wednesday, May 12, recorded the least number of reports, Monday, May 17, remained the busiest day for the police officers as they responded to seven crimes. Queen Elizabeth Commercial Zone witnessed the highest number of crimes in the past 8 days, two involving drugs and two other separate ones related to theft of vehicle and break-in into a house. In addition,13 incidents of property damage and six thefts from automobiles occurred in various neighbourhoods.

Oakville Crime Statistics - May 12 to 19, 2021

× Date Time Address Description Case Number Neighbourhood 12-May 1:00 AM Hospital Gate (3000 Block) Assault #202100144061 North Oakville 12-May 10:00 AM Bristol Circle (2300 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100150404 Winston Park 13-May 7:00 AM Third Line (100 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100145628 Bronte 13-May 11:00 AM Wallace Road (1500 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100145913 West Oakville 13-May 11:00 AM Orchard Drive (500 Block) Theft from Auto #202100146863 West Oakville 13-May 8:00 PM Colonel William Pky & Upper Middle Road Assault #202100146512 Bronte Creek 13-May 11:00 PM Timeless Drive (3400 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100147313 Bronte 13-May 11:00 PM Georgian Drive (200 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100146651 River Oaks 14-May 12:00 AM Millicent Avenue (3300 Block) Theft Over #202100152781 North Oakville 14-May 1:00 PM Digby Road (200 Block) Break and Enter House #202100147191 Ford 14-May 6:00 PM Lakeshore Road W (400 Block) Break and Enter House #202100147498 South West 14-May 6:00 PM Upper Middle Road E (300 Block) Theft from Auto #202100148077 Falgarwood 14-May 8:00 PM North Service Road W (1500 Block) Break and Enter Other #202100147596 Glen Abbey 15-May 4:00 AM Brighton Road (2800 Block) Theft of Vehicle #202100147946 Winston Park 15-May 7:00 AM Westview Terrace (1200 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100148055 West Oak Trails 15-May 4:00 PM Dundas Street West (500 Block) Theft of Bicycle #202100148531 River Oaks 15-May 7:00 PM Kerr Street (600 Block) Drugs #202100148736 Queen Elizabeth Commercial Zone 15-May 10.00 PM Cross Avenue (100 Block) Theft of Vehicle #202100148871 Queen Elizabeth Commercial Zone 16-May 12:00 AM Oakwalk Drive (100 Block) Theft of Bicycle #202100151066 River Oaks 16-May 8:00 AM Pilgrims Way (1600 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100149206 Glen Abbey 16-May 10:00 AM Kent Avenue (1100 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100149282 College Park 16-May 11:00 AM Pilgrims Way (1600 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100149360 Glen Abbey 16-May 11:00 AM Pine Glen Road (1500 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100149349 West Oak Trails 16-May 1:00 PM SpyGlass Green (400 Block) Theft of Bicycle #202100149483 North Oakville 17-May 6:00 AM Ceremonial Drive & Trafalgar Road Break and Enter Other #202100150138 College Park 17-May 11:00 AM Sherwood Heights Drive (2900 Block) Break and Enter Other #202100150440 Clearview 17-May 1:00 PM Old Mill Road (100 Block) Break and Enter House #202100150591 Queen Elizabeth Commercial Zone 17-May 3:00 PM Upper Middle Road E (300 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100150719 Falgarwood 17-May 4:00 PM Pine Glen Road (1500 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100150801 West Oak Trails 17-May 6:00 PM Iroquois Shore Road (500 Block) Theft Over #202100151489 Falgarwood 17-May 6:00 PM Lakeshore Road W Theft from Auto #202100150897 South West 18-May 10:00 AM Avon Crescent (1300 Block) Theft from Auto #202100151572 Morrison 18-May 2:00 PM Blenheim Crescent (500 Block) Theft under #202100151933 Ford 18-May 9:00 PM George Savage Avenue (3400 Block) Theft under #202100152453 North Oakville 19-May 10:00 AM Stewart Street (100 Block) Theft under #202100153055 Old Oakville 19-May 4:00 PM Queen Mary Drive (200 Block) Theft from Auto #202100153487 Old Oakville 19-May 4:00 PM Bronte Road (600 Block) Drugs #202100153465 Queen Elizabeth Commercial Zone 19-May 5:00 PM Parkglen Avenue (2500 Block) Theft from Auto #202100153540 West Mount 19-May 6:00 PM Allen Street (200 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100153621 Old Oakville 19-May 9:00 PM Ford Drive (400 Block) Drugs #202100153805 Ford

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

