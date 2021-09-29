Oakville weekly crime update: Sept. 21 to 27, 2021

Halton Police officers responded to 37 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Sept. 21 to 27, 2021. Most crimes were reported in QEW communities (8).

Sept. 23 kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 11 crimes in total, most of which involved theft of vehicles. Most crime incidents reported on these seven days were theft of vehicles (13) and assault (8). Only one crime was reported on Sept. 27.

Oakville Crime Statistics - Sept. 21 to 27, 2021

× Time Address Description Case Number Neighbourhood 21-Sep 5:00 AM 400 Block Speers Road Theft of Vehicle #202100288608 QEW West 21-Sep 5:00 AM 400 Block Speers Road Theft of Vehicle #202100288610 QEW West 21-Sep 8:00 AM 2300 Block Stillmeadow Road Theft Under #202100288975 West Oak Trails 21-Sep 9:00 AM 3200 Block Epworth Crescent Theft Under #202100288761 Palermo West 21-Sep 10:00 AM 100 Block North Service Road E Break and Enter Shop #202100288818 QEW East 21-Sep 7:00 PM 200 Block Sabina Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100289335 Glenorchy 21-Sep 8:00 PM 1300 Block Fairmeadow Trail Theft of Vehicle #202100289713 Glen Abbey 22-Sep 6:00 PM 1200 Block North Service Road E Theft from Auto #202100290222 QEW East 22-Sep 8:00 PM 2100 Block Woodgate Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100290673 West Oak Trails 22-Sep 10:00 PM 2500 Block North Service Road W Drugs #202100290430 Glen Abbey 23-Sep 8:00 AM 1100 Block Cedar Grove Boulevard Break and Enter House #202100290687 Old Oakville 23-Sep 12:00 PM 100 Block Sixteen Mile Drive Assault #202100290944 Glenorchy 23-Sep 12:00 PM 2400 Block Central Park Drive Theft Under #202100290942 Uptown Core 23-Sep 1:00 PM 3100 Block Janice Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100290988 Glenorchy 23-Sep 1:00 PM Lakeshore Road W Assault #202100290973 Bronte 23-Sep 3:00 PM 1300 Block Breaside Drive Theft from Auto #202100291116 Eastlake 23-Sep 5:00 PM 2400 Block Marine Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100291198 Bronte 23-Sep 6:00 PM 2500 Block Lakeshore Road W Theft from Auto #202100291241 Bronte 23-Sep 9:00 PM 1000 Block Winston Churchill Boulevard Drugs #202100291406 QEW East 23-Sep 9:00 PM 3100 Block Streamwood Passage Theft of Vehicle #202100291692 Joshua's Meadows 23-Sep 9:00 PM Dundas Street & Prince Michael Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100291414 Joshua's Meadows 24-Sep 1:00 AM 2100 Block Grosvenor Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100291958 Iroquois Ridge North 24-Sep 8:00 AM 200 Block Glenashton Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100291735 Uptown Core 24-Sep 1:00 PM 500 Block South Service Road W Theft of Vehicle #202100292057 QEW West 24-Sep 2:00 PM 1300 Block Montclair Drive Assault #202100292119 College Park 24-Sep 2:00 PM 1500 Block Devon Road Assault #202100292111 Eastlake 24-Sep 3:00 PM 1500 Block Upper Middle Road W Property Damage under $5000 #202100292150 Glen Abbey 24-Sep 5:00 PM 100 Block Navy Street Theft of Bicycle #202100292299 Old Oakville 24-Sep 8:00 PM 300 Block Queens Avenue Assault #202100292450 College Park 25-Sep 10:00 AM 1300 Block Montclair Drive Theft of Bicycle #202100292892 College Park 25-Sep 4:00 PM 2600 Block North Ridge Trail Break and Enter House #202100293193 Iroquois Ridge North 26-Sep 3:00 AM 2100 Block Oak Springs Road Theft of Vehicle #202100295149 River Oaks 26-Sep 3:00 PM 400 Block Speers Road Theft Under #202100294077 QEW West 26-Sep 5:00 PM 400 Block Heritage Way Assault #202100294190 Glen Abbey 26-Sep 6:00 PM 2300 Block Sheridan Garden Drive Assault #202100294248 Ford 26-Sep 11:00 PM 2300 Block Speers Road Assault #202100294444 QEW West 27-Sep 7:00 AM 3300 Block Ninth Line Theft of Vehicle #202100294582 Joshua's Meadows

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

Source: HRPS Crime Map