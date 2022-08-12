Weekly Oakville crime update from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 34 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Aug. 3 to 9. Compared to the seven-day week before, that marks an increase of 3.03%.

Friday and Saturday (5th and 6th August), were the busiest day, with seven incidents reported. College Park residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (seven).

In addition, residents reported Theft of Auto most frequently (ten incidents.)

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

LOVE has a home here

Oakville Crime Statistics - August 3 to August 9

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 3-Aug 4:00 PM Wilson Street - 200 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200231989 Old Oakville 3-Aug 8:00 AM Newton Road - 1200 Block Theft From Auto #202200231528 College Park 3-Aug 10:00 AM Invicta Drive - 1200 Block Theft From Auto #202200231616 College Park 3-Aug 10:00 AM Joshua's Creek Drive - 1400 Block Theft From Auto #202200231666 College Park 3-Aug 10:00 AM Creekshore Common - 3000 Block Theft From Auto #202200231652 Glenorchy 3-Aug 3:00 PM Speers Road - 100 Block Theft Under #202200231936 Old Oakville 4-Aug 9:00 AM South Service Road West - 500 Block Break And Enter Other #202200232672 QEW West 4-Aug 8:00 PM Mayflower Boulevard - 2100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200233636 River Oaks 4-Aug 2:00 AM Tesla Crescent - 2500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200232710 Theft Of Vehicle 5-Aug 11:00 AM Bronte Road & Rebecca Street Assault #202200233793 Bronte 5-Aug 5:00 PM Woodside Drive - 300 Block Break And Enter House #202200234179 Bronte 5-Aug 2:00 PM Heritage Way - 1600 Block Theft From Auto #202200233978 Glen Abbey 5-Aug 5:00 AM Ridge Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202200233646 College Park 5-Aug 12:00 AM Truman Avenue - 1100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200233692 College Park 5-Aug 6:00 AM Clearwater Crescent - 1400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200233601 Theft Of Vehicle 5-Aug 8:00 PM Lakeshore Road - 5400 Block Theft Under #202200234342 Bronte 6-Aug 6:00 PM Kerr Street - 300 Block Assault #202200235241 Old Oakville 6-Aug 5:00 PM Marlborough Court - 1300 Block Theft From Auto #202200235194 College Park 6-Aug 9:00 PM Spruce Street - 400 Block Theft From Auto #202200235405 Old Oakville 6-Aug 8:00 AM Watson Avenue - 300 Block Theft From Auto #202200234750 Old Oakville 6-Aug 11:00 AM Glenashton Drive - 1100 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200234884 Iroquois Ridge North 6-Aug 7:00 AM Hays Boulevard Theft Of Bicycle #202200234710 Uptown Core 6-Aug 12:00 AM Ravineview Way - 500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200234734 Iroquois Ridge North 7-Aug 4:00 PM Speers Road - 300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200236205 QEW West 7-Aug 4:00 PM Speers Road - 300 Block Theft Under #202200236194 QEW West 8-Aug 10:00 AM South Service Road West - 3500 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200236879 QEW West 8-Aug 3:00 PM Lakeshore Road - 5400 Block Theft From Auto #202200237209 Bronte 8-Aug 4:00 PM Nipigon Drive - 2000 Block Theft From Auto #202200237264 River Oaks 8-Aug 12:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 2100 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200236571 QEW West 8-Aug 8:00 AM Hays Boulevard Theft Of Bicycle #202200236784 Uptown Core 9-Aug 11:00 AM Jones Steet & Lakeshore Road Assault #20220023065 Bronte 9-Aug 8:00 PM Old Abbey Lane - 1200 Block Assault #202200238483 Glen Abbey 9-Aug 4:00 PM Bridge Road - 1100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200238310 Bronte 9-Aug 3:00 PM Leighland Avenue - 200 Block Robbery #202200238257 College Park

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map