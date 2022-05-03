Ontario writ drops May 4 for June 2, 2022 election

Unsplash
At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, Doug Ford asked the Lieutenant-General, the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, to dissolve Ontario's 42nd Parliament, which she accepted.
According to the provisions of the Election Act, the Lieutenant Governor also called for the issuance of writs for the general election to be issued on May 4 and named June 2 as the date of Ontario's next general election.
Oakville has two provincial ridings: Oakville and Oakville-North Burlington.
Candidates for Oakville provincial riding (at time of publication)
- Stephen Crawford, Progressive Conservative (incumbent)
- Alison Gohel, Liberal Party
- Bruno Sousa, Green Party
- NDP candidate unknown
- Libertarian candidate unknown
Candidates for Oakville North Burlington provincial riding (at time of publication)
- Ali Hosny, Green Party
- Kaniz Mouli, Liberal Party
- Effie Triantafilopoulos, Progressive Conservative (incumbent)
- Rhyan Vincent-Smith - NDP
- Libertarian candidate unknown