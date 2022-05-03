Ontario writ drops May 4 for June 2, 2022 election

At this time, here's who is running in Oakville and Oakville North-Burlington provincial ridings.

At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, Doug Ford asked the Lieutenant-General, the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, to dissolve Ontario's 42nd Parliament, which she accepted.  

According to the provisions of the Election Act, the Lieutenant Governor also called for the issuance of writs for the general election to be issued on May 4 and named June 2 as the date of Ontario's next general election.

Oakville has two provincial ridings: Oakville and Oakville-North Burlington. 

Candidates for Oakville provincial riding (at time of publication)

Candidates for Oakville North Burlington provincial riding (at time of publication)