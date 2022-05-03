Ontario writ drops May 4 for June 2, 2022 election

× Expand Unsplash

At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, Doug Ford asked the Lieutenant-General, the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, to dissolve Ontario's 42nd Parliament, which she accepted.

According to the provisions of the Election Act, the Lieutenant Governor also called for the issuance of writs for the general election to be issued on May 4 and named June 2 as the date of Ontario's next general election.

Oakville has two provincial ridings: Oakville and Oakville-North Burlington.

Candidates for Oakville provincial riding (at time of publication)

Stephen Crawford, Progressive Conservative (incumbent)

Alison Gohel, Liberal Party

Bruno Sousa, Green Party

NDP candidate unknown

Libertarian candidate unknown

Candidates for Oakville North Burlington provincial riding (at time of publication)