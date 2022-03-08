Road Construction: Dorval Drive resurfacing

Halton Region Dorval Drive

Halton Region annually resurfaces various roadways across the Region to maintain and extend the life cycle of its roadways.

Beginning March 2022, Halton Region is planning to resurface Dorval Drive (Reg. Rd. 17) from Upper Middle Road West (Reg. Rd. 38) to 100m north of North Service Road West, Ward 2, in the Town of Oakville.

Improvements will include:

Road repairs and resurfacing;

New pavement markings;

New tactile warning plates and associated sidewalk replacements;

New overhead and underground signal infrastructure; and

Curb replacements.

Other road projects either ongoing or starting in Oakville include:

Neyagawa Blvd from Upper Middle Road to Dundas Street (Pavement Markings)

from Upper Middle Road to Dundas Street (Pavement Markings) Bronte Road from Upper Middle Road to Dundas Street completion scheduled for Summer 2022

The contractor for this project is Pave-Al Limited with contract administration by Chisholm, Fleming and Associates. Updates to the construction schedule will be available on the Halton Region Road Resurfacing Program webpage at halton.ca.