Single vehicle accident closed Trafalgar Road

Brenda Chisholm

In a press release issued on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 2:13 am, the Halton Regional Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a single motor vehicle collision that occurred on Trafalgar Road in the area of Freestone Lane in Old Oakville.

The grey Mercedes SUV ended up on the front lawn of a house after being struck by a sedan at approximately, 1:00 AM on Sunday, March 6, 2022, according to a resident.

As a result of the collision, EMS took one person to the hospital.

Trafalgar Road between Freestone Lane and Lawson Street was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.

Police appeal to witnesses who have not spoken to police or if anyone with a dashboard camera in the collision vicinity to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at (905)-825-4777.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.