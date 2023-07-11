What can Oakville do to tackle homelessness prevention?

× Expand Ben Brown

Oakville is not a town known for its visible homelessness problem, but that doesn't mean it doesn't exist. A recent article addressing Halton Region's plan to spend over $10 million fighting homelessness stated, "The funding will be used to assist Halton residents to retain housing and prevent homelessness."

Of course, while Halton's efforts and funding allocation for homelessness prevention are commendable, it is important to acknowledge that some individuals are still not receiving the necessary help. Thomas Mohr, an individual who's been homeless in the town for more than seven months, stated the following;

"The Halton Region housing team reached out to me on July 4th, 2023, by phone call to apologize for what had transpired on June 22nd, 2023. It seems as it was explained that Halton region housing is only responsible for finding accommodation, nothing further to other needs. Other departments are to follow up as to personal needs for my disability which in my case have not been done as of yet."

Councillor Janet Haslett-Theall stated that the region cannot help individuals without their consent, but if their resources are limited, it's clear that help may not be a viable option for some.

"Housing services told me that they had suitable housing in a homeless shelter in Oakville and a bed was there for me if I should choose. I declined because, again, none of the other concerns I had were being addressed. The conversation ended with them stating that they would have to get in touch with their superior. Still no resolve/resolution to my situation at this time," Mohr said.

According to the report by Halton Region, titled "Allocation of Homelessness Prevention Program Funding in 2023-2024 and Homelessness Prevention Initiatives Update," the region faces challenges in addressing homelessness due to inadequate funding and the elimination of the provincial Social Services Relief Fund. The report recommends that regional council approve an investment plan of $9,900,500 for the Homelessness Prevention Program (HPP) from April 1, 2023 – March 31, 2024.

The report's key recommendations are as follows:

That the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing review and increase the funding allocation for homelessness prevention in Halton Region.

Halton Region collaborates with municipal partners and the Association of Municipalities of Ontario to advocate for increased funding for housing and homelessness.

Regional Director of Housing Services Andrew Balahura stated that an increase was received upon submission of the report. However, the region still recognizes that there are holes in the systems. As Balahura said, "The system is too reactive; what we want is a more proactive system."

For every regional dollar spent, Oakville provides about 42 cents, but the concern lies in the fact that provincial funding is not sustainable, as Councillor Haslett-Theall outlined.

"The region funds a Street Outreach Team that is available to meet with individuals in the community who are unsheltered to offer immediate access to emergency shelter and housing support," Haslett-Theall stated.

"We are aware of individuals from time to time who do not wish to access emergency shelter services. In these cases, the Street Outreach Team checks in regularly with homeless individuals where they are in the community and provides them mental health supports, housing-related case management services, as well as emergency food if they are accepting".

Mohr claims that in the seven months he's been homeless in Oakville, he's received no such check-in and worries that without sustained funding and a proactive approach, individuals like him may continue to fall through the cracks of the system.

Halton Region urges anyone needing assistance or who wishes to refer someone in need to call 311 or email halton@housinghelpcentre.ca.