Two suspects wanted after breaking into Oakville home through backyard

Halton Police are actively investigating a residential break-in that occurred on Glenforest Crescent this past Monday evening (Dec. 11), at approximately 5:30 p.m.

The suspects gained access to the residence by entering through the backyard and smashing the rear glass door. Police quickly responded to the incident, but as of now, no arrests have been made in connection to the break-in.

Details about the items stolen remain unclear at this time. Eyewitness accounts describe two suspects wearing "light-coloured clothing."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Halton Police at 905-825-4747.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

This incident comes after the Halton Police concluded a major investigation that saw the arrest of four suspects connected to over 30 residential break-ins.

While auto theft remains the primary concern for residents, home break-ins remain all too common throughout the town, and the two may often be correlated.

Residents are encouraged to look into the Halton Police’s home security inspection service which is conducted by the Auxiliary Policing Unit and is meant to identify weak spots in your home security.

More information can be found here on the Halton Police’s website.