Three more carjacking suspects arrested

Three suspects responsible for carjackings in Oakville on Feb. 26, and March 30, 2022, have been arrested.

The March 30 carjacking of a blue 2017 Audi RS7 also involved the suspects shooting at the owner as he stood in his garage in west Oakville (Bridge Road and Lees Lane). The owner of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

After the two Oakville carjackings, investigators from the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) - 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) worked alongside officers from several partnering police services, which resulted in two arrests.

On May 27, 2022, HRPS arrested Christopher Ugochukwu (19) of Toronto. On June 6, 2022, HRPS arrested Merrick Beddaoui (22), also of Toronto.

The pair are facing charges for a series of carjackings throughout the GTA, including the two incidents in Oakville.

Ugochukwu is facing the following charges (for the Oakville occurrences):

Disguise with Intent (2 counts)

Robbery (2 counts)

Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (over $5000)

Dangerous Operation

Pointing a Firearm

Discharge Firearm with Intent

Careless Use of a Firearm

Beddaoui is facing the following charges (for the Oakville occurrences):

Fail to comply Probation Order (4 counts)

Robbery (2 counts)

Disguise with Intent (2 counts)

Dangerous Operation

Possession of Property obtained by Crime (over $5000)

On May 20, 2022, HRPS officers arrested 27-year-old Chessen Johnston of Brampton in Toronto. He is facing charges related to the investigation of the February 26 carjacking in Oakville.

At the time of his arrest, Johnston was in possession of a stolen vehicle and loaded a 9mm handgun.

Johnston has been charged with the following:

Robbery with a Firearm

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Fraud Under $5000

Unauthorized Possession of Credit Card

Failure to Comply with Probation Order

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Dangerous Operation

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Tampering with a Serial Number

Possession Contrary to Prohibition Order

Possession of a Controlled Substance - Oxycodone

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

All accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

As a result of the increase in carjacking incidents across the Greater Toronto Area, local police services have combined resources and established a task force, dubbed Operation GTA, to further coordinate law enforcement efforts in combating these crimes.

Carjackings are often violent and affect the larger community, as well as the victims involved. This collaborative approach targets the criminals committing carjackings as well as the organized criminal groups behind them.

The Halton Regional Police Service is a member of this task force, alongside York Regional Police, the Toronto Police Service, Peel Regional Police, the Ontario Provincial Police and the Durham Regional Police Service, with the support of Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Witnesses can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Please note: that persons charged with a crime are innocent and can only be found guilty by a court of law.