Three youths carry gun to soccer field

On Friday, Apr. 14, at around 4 p.m. in the afternoon, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) was called to Grand Oak Park after three youths were observed carrying - what appeared to be - a gun on the soccer field.

HRPS arrived on the scene and arrested three 13-year-old boys near Grand Oak Trail and West Oak Trails Boulevard. During the arrest, officers found a “plastic revolver-style cap gun” on one of the boys.

The three boys from Oakville were deferred to the Halton Youth Justice Program/Pre-charge Diversion.

The program aims to promote and foster a healthy community by providing timely and effective intervention for at-risk youth.

It is designed to deal with youth in conflict with the law. It holds youth accountable for their actions while offering opportunities to deal with the underlying issues contributing to their criminal behaviour.