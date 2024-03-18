Two suspects from Niagara Region arrested in armed bank robbery investigation

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

Halton Regional Police have arrested two suspects following an armed bank robbery in Burlington last week.

Michael Uzelac (37) from Welland and Stephane Smith (54) from Niagara Falls have been charged in connection with the robbery.

Uzelac has been charged with the following:

Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing there was a Firearm

Armed Robbery Using a Firearm

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Smith has been charged with the following:

Armed Robbery Using a Firearm

Utter Threat to Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Pointing a Firearm

Firearm – Use While Committing an Offence

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

Both accused have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.