Two suspects from Niagara Region arrested in armed bank robbery investigation

Halton Regional Police have arrested two suspects following an armed bank robbery in Burlington last week.
Michael Uzelac (37) from Welland and Stephane Smith (54) from Niagara Falls have been charged in connection with the robbery.
Uzelac has been charged with the following:
- Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing there was a Firearm
- Armed Robbery Using a Firearm
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
Smith has been charged with the following:
- Armed Robbery Using a Firearm
- Utter Threat to Cause Death or Bodily Harm
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
- Pointing a Firearm
- Firearm – Use While Committing an Offence
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle
Both accused have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.