Two arrested after armed robbery in Burlington

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Police have arrested two suspects following an armed robbery attempt today in Burlington.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on March 15, Halton Police responded to an armed robbery at the RBC Royal Bank located at 3030 Mainway in Burlington.

Following the incident, two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and were located by police a short distance away.

The area of Mainway and Walkers Line in Burlington was shut down for several hours and police asked everyone nearby to shelter in-place while negotiations took place.

"One suspect was immediately taken into custody, however the second suspect remained in the vehicle and in possession of a firearm," said a news release from Halton Police.

Read more: Tactical unit on scene in Burlington for person with gun inside vehicle

After successful negotiations, the second suspect was safely taken into custody.

Police say further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.