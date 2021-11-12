Two Oakville teenagers arrested for gang sexual assault and child pornography

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police Vehicle

WARNING: the content in this story may be disturbing or upsetting to some readers.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) reports they have arrested two male 19-year-olds in Oakville on charges of sexual assault and gang sexual assault. One of them is also charged with making and possessing child pornography.

Police say their investigation has determined that there are additional victims. Anyone with further information about the two arrested suspects below is asked to contact Halton's Child Abuse Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit at 905-465-8970.

HRPS has "arrested two males in relation to a sexual assault that occurred at a residence in Oakville in Sept. 2021. During the sexual assault, intimate images of the victim were captured and shared through social media."

Sexual assault is any touching of another person without their consent where the touching is of a sexual nature or where the sexual integrity of the victim is violated. A sexual assault can range from unwanted touching to sexual assault involving penetration. Under the Criminal Code, "child pornography" offences involve a victim who is under the age of 18.

On November 11, 2021, officers arrested the following two teenage Oakville males.

Photo: Halton Regional Police Service Michel Riad

Michel Riad (age 19) of Oakville has been charged with:

Sexual assault (2 counts)

Gang Sexual Assault

Photo: Halton Regional Police Service Mostafa Ezzat

Mostafa Ezzat (age 19) of Oakville has been charged with:

Sexual Assault

Gang Sexual Assault

Make Child Pornography

Possession of Child Pornography

Both accused have been held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Again, the investigation has determined that there are additional victims. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Child Abuse Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit at 905-465-8970.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

There is no statute of limitation when it comes to reporting a sexual assault. This means that no matter how long ago the sexual assault happened, you can still report it to the police for investigation.

Victims of violence and/or sexual assault can contact the Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit at 905-825-4777 for support.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

On most occasions, due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). An exemption has been made for this story to assist police in finding the additional victims of these alleged crimes.