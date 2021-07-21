Vandals on anti-hate poster theft spree in Oakville

Vandals are on a spree of stealing anti-hate posters around the town at a time when the local peace campaign initiated by a group of Oakville residents is gaining unprecedented momentum.

A security video shows miscreants suspected to be teenagers wearing Ninja costumes discreetly stealing #HateHasNoHomeHear posters. Angry and upset, the victims are sure that these are hate crimes.

The Anti-hate poster was created by an Oakville mom, Nandhini Rangan, with the help of Amy Ramsay and Bianca Smalley, two local graphic designers. Nandhini's effort to create a safe space for passers-by in front of her house inspired a peace campaign across geographical boundaries. The local communities joined the movement instantaneously, and several families displayed "Hate has no Home Here" yard signs.

A resident of College Park, Briana Truong is a high school teacher. After several signs were stolen overnight on July 7 from their townhome complex, she received new posters from few

Briana Truong

generous women to distribute amongst her neighbours. Unfortunately, the same families were targeted again within a week.

Briana remarked, "I don't know why they did it, but it is a racist and hateful act. I'm not sure if they think this act of entitlement, racism, and hatred will change our point of view on inclusivity and love, but if anything, it makes us more steadfast in doing our part to fight for a better world." She also mentioned that two residents in their community recently had their pride flag signs stolen too.

Quite upset, she pondered. "It's hard to explain to my children two times now why someone would steal their signs that symbolize love, acceptance and safe space."

On July 15, another neighbour in the same area received a motion alert from their security camera on her phone. Immediately, her husband went outside and located three people dressed as ninjas and hiding behind the bushes with three posters.

When they saw him, they covered their face with masks instantly and appeared shaken. One miscreant returned the yard sign after the resident confronted him, while two people folded the other posters, shoving them into a sewer grate before scampering away.

Assessing their hesitant behaviour, stature and build, the resident determined that the miscreants were teenagers. Her family also believes this to be a hate crime, given the neighbourhood has been targeted twice.

Residents from other parts of College Park and Glenorchy communities also reported the theft of these posters in early July.

This month, Halton Police has received five complaints from residents living on White Oaks Boulevard in Falgarwood and Constance Drive in Eastlake. These occurrences are currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Bureau in Oakville.

"The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is committed to the community safety and well-being of our residents," Constable Ryan Anderson affirmed. "We will work diligently to produce positive results in this investigation (and others brought to our attention). Hate and division have no place in Halton, and the HRPS will not tolerate racist and discriminatory behaviour in our community."

The police also encourage anyone who has a sign stolen to contact their non-emergency line at 905 825 4777.