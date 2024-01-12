Winter weather advisory in Oakville: Jan. 12, 2024

× Expand Photo by Hide Obara on Unsplash

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for today, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

This is the third weather advisory for Oakville just this week - rain and winter storm warnings were also in effect earlier this week. This latest update was issued at 11:30 a.m. today and will be in effect until at least tomorrow (Saturday) morning.

Locally heavy snowfall is expected tonight with total accumulations of 5 to 10 cm. Peak snowfall rates could see as much as 2 to 5 cm per hour. Strong wind gusts will result in significantly reduced visibility in blowing snow.

Snow is forecast to begin late this afternoon or early this evening and into the overnight hours. The snow will quickly become heavy at times, before transitioning to periods of rain tonight or early Saturday morning as temperatures rise above freezing.

Strong southeasterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h will combine with this heavy snow to cause significantly reduced visibility at times.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Avoid travel if possible. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Drivers

This winter weather system is expected to cause slippery driving conditions. Drivers should expect delays and exercise caution by maintaining a safe distance, driving at slower speeds, and turning on their lights as visibility decreases.

Drivers should ensure that they have blankets, water, something to eat, along with a driver's winter safety kit (extremely important should they become stranded). It is also helpful to fill your fuel tank and fully charge your smartphone.

Pedestrians

Pedestrians should also take precautions as they may also encounter significant snow accumulation as well as slippery sidewalks and parking lots.

Dress appropriately for the weather, including a winter hat, mittens, scarves, coats and boots. It is also advisable to wear something reflective to ensure drivers see you. Don't forget to take your fully charged smartphone.

Oakville snowplow status

Information regarding the Town of Oakville snow removal is available via the snowplow tracker.