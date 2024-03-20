Winter weather advisory in Oakville: March 20, 2024

× Expand Photo by Hide Obara on Unsplash

It may be the first day of Spring, but winter will have one last laugh.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for today, Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Brief but heavy snowfall is expected this afternoon and tonight.

Quick accumulations are predicted, as of this morning, to be between 2 and 4 cm. The heavy snowfall will bring "very poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow," according to Environment Canada.

"A sharp cold front" is expected to move south through the Halton area this afternoon. A narrow band of heavy flurries combined with gusty northwest winds associated with the front will lead to a relatively short but sudden drop in visibility."

Significant impacts on the afternoon commute are possible; travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.

Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Environment Canada is advising to "Avoid travel if possible, and take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas."

This is the fourth winter weather advisory for Oakville in the last several weeks - there have been multiple winter weather advisories despite the warmer than normal winter season. This latest update was issued at 1:30 p.m. today and will be in effect until at least tonight.

The front and associated band of heavy snow is expected to clear the region early evening today.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Drivers

This winter weather system is expected to cause slippery driving conditions. Drivers should expect delays and exercise caution by maintaining a safe distance, driving at slower speeds, and turning on their lights as visibility decreases.

Pedestrians

Pedestrians should also take precautions as they may also encounter significant snow accumulation as well as slippery sidewalks and parking lots.

Dress appropriately for the weather, including a winter hat, mittens, scarves, coats and boots. It is also advisable to wear something reflective to ensure drivers see you. Don't forget to take your fully charged smartphone.

Oakville snowplow status

Information regarding the Town of Oakville snow removal is available via the snowplow tracker.