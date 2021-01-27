Woman arrested after Oakville crime spree

× Expand Halton Police Vehicle

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) have arrested an Oakville woman now wanted for eighteen counts of nine different crimes she has been charged with having committed since Christmas Eve.

Between December 24, 2020 and January 23, 2021, the HRPS responded to the following occurrences involving the same female suspect:

December 24, 2020 – theft of approximately $66,000 worth of computer equipment and accessories from Rockstar Games in Oakville. January 20, 2021 and January 23, 2021 – theft of mail from a community mailbox on Pearson Drive in Oakville. January 22, 2021 – theft of a jacket (containing keys for a Kia Rondo vehicle) from a dental office on Trafalgar Road in Oakville. The suspect then stole the vehicle, which was parked in the parking lot. The stolen vehicle has since been recovered. January 22, 2021 – theft of an iPhone from Longo’s on Trafalgar Road in Oakville and subsequent use of the Apple Pay function to complete 2 fraudulent purchases. January 23, 2021 – theft of a jacket and backpack from an underground parking garage on Oak Park Boulevard in Oakville. On January 25, 2021, (this past Monday) the suspect was located and arrested at a townhouse complex in Oakville.

The 30-year-old female, Oakville suspect has been charged with the following:

Theft Over $5000

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Trafficking property obtained by crime

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Theft under $5000 (4 counts)

Theft of motor vehicle

Fraudulent use of credit card (2 counts)

Fail to comply with probation (6 counts)

Mischief under $5000

She was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information in regards to any of these occurrences is asked to contact Detective Constable Alex Lankshear of the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 8982

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.