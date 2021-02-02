Bev Goodman: new Ford of Canada president and CEO

× Expand Ford Motor Company of Canada Bev Goodman

25-year veteran executive of the Ford Motor Company of Canada, Bev Goodman has just become the latest president and CEO. She is the only woman to hold the top job at one of the big Canadian automotive manufactures which includes: Chrysler, General Motors, Honda, and Toyota.

She replaces Dean Stoneley, who will be appointed to the newly created position of general manager, North America truck, Ford Motor Company.

“During a year of extraordinary challenges, Dean led the Ford of Canada team to its twelfth consecutive year of sales leadership and now brings his agile leadership approach and strong customer focus to the critical role of maintaining Ford’s dominance in the North American truck market,” said Kumar Galhotra, Ford president, Americas and International Markets Group. “At this time of rapid change in the auto industry, Bev demonstrates a deep understanding of what matters most to our customers now, and in the future. She also has a proven track record of working collaboratively with our dealer partners and a commitment to innovation as Ford accelerates its efforts to deliver high-quality, high-value vehicles and services.”

As president and CEO, Bev Goodman will lead Ford of Canada's operations across the country, including a national headquarters, three regional offices, three vehicle assembly and engine manufacturing plants, two parts distribution centres, two research and development sites, and three connectivity and innovation centres. Ford employs approximately 7,000 people in Canada, while an additional 18,000 employees work in more than 400 Ford and Ford-Lincoln dealerships.

“I look forward to embracing new ways to serve our customers across the country as we introduce iconic vehicles such as the Mustang Mach-E, Bronco and F-150 hybrid,” said Goodman. “We’ll focus on delivering the benefits of electrification and connectivity to consumers, including plans for the C$1.8-billion transformation of our Oakville Assembly Complex to a battery electric vehicle manufacturing facility and continuing to grow our advanced connectivity and innovation centres,” Goodman said.

Goodman began her career at Ford of Canada as an intern on the finance team and over the next period she served in a variety of functions including finance, parts and service, sales and marketing, and most recently was Ford of Canada’s director of marketing communications.