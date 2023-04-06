Custom jewellery made by master craftsmen right in Oakville

“I have chosen a field of work that makes people happy. We love it when a young couple comes in and wants to start their plans with an engagement ring. For me to be able to create something unique for them that makes them happy, well, it makes us all proud to be part of their romance. I think it's a most beautiful feeling.” So says John Akcan, who, with his brother Isaac, has been in the jewellery business for more than 45 years.

Oakville Jewellery is a family owned and operated company that creates timeless custom fine jewellery in Gold, Silver and Platinum.

Isaac and John are second generation jewellers. Their father Ibraham Akcan also worked as a goldsmith. His sons learned the skills to become the talented craftsmen that they are today under the careful tutelage of their father. Decades of experience prepared them for their future as Master Jewellers.

A few years after arriving in Canada they founded two companies together with their father, “Solid Gold Jewellery and “Canadian Gems” at the iconic Yonge And Dundas Square area in Toronto. Together with their father they served jewellers in Ontario with their master craftsmanship in custom made jewellery and repairs, their motto was and still is “Prompt, Reliable and Quality service”

Wanting to serve the community in which they both lived, they relocated to Oakville in 2020. This was also part of an evolution of the business to more emphasis on dealing directly with the public, which the brothers find so rewarding.

They rebranded to Oakville Jewellery, and began offering their experience and craftsmanship with their creations of fine jewellery and custom work alongside all jewellery and watch repairs and services. They are delighted to design, educate, approve, 3D print and more, from start to finish, all right at their Lakeshore Road store. Every piece gets their personal attention.

“We use GIA Certified diamonds with Kimberley Process Certificate, recognized worldwide and conflict-free,” says John. “Everything we do is subjected to meticulous inspection, and our stones are guaranteed to conform to the highest standards of quality, brilliancy, cut, and colour.”

“We are very specialized when it comes to custom work. It would be our pleasure to give free consultation and quotes based on your request. Size doesn’t matter, or type of stone. Our specialty is designing jewellery for every taste and style.”

