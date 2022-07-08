Launch of Halton Peel Supply Chain Council

Approximately 30 leading transportation and logistics companies in Halton and Peel Regions, in partnership with the Milton and Oakville Chambers of Commerce, and the Brampton and Mississauga Boards of Trade, have formed the Halton Peel Supply Chain Council, an organization dedicated to the advancement of the supply chain sector through collaboration, information sharing, and informed discussion.

“Supply Chain is integral to the prosperity – and future -- of Halton and Peel,” says Scott McCammon, President and CEO of the Milton Chamber of Commerce.

“However, it hasn’t always been fully recognized for the significant part it plays in the economic life of our regions. The Council will tell the story of the supply chain and engage with the communities and municipalities of Halton and Peel to strengthen the sector’s already substantial contributions in the areas of education, employment, and sustainability.”

Todd Letts, CEO of the Brampton Board of Trade, observes that the “supply chain is one cluster where Halton and Peel have a strong competitive advantage. The Council is a catalyst for even more investment and job creation for our regions.”

Two Co-Chairs will lead the Council in 2022-23:

Martin Roos, Managing Director, DSV Air & Sea Canada, DSV Global Transport and Logistics, based in Milton

Julie Zurby, MP & L Manager, Ford Motor Company, based in Oakville.

“DSV is thrilled to have become a charter member of the Halton Peel Supply Chain Council,” says Roos. “We’re looking forward to raising the profile of supply chain, and emphasizing the tremendous employment opportunities here. Halton and Peel Regions have become a valued, strategic location as a national and international hub for warehousing, distribution, and manufacturing.”

“I’m honoured to represent Ford as a Co-Chair of the Halton Peel Supply Chain Council,” says Zurby. “I’m excited to tell the story of supply chain and for the members of the Council to share information and best practices in matters ranging from talent recruitment to technology.”

The Council will engage with communities in Halton and Peel Regions through information sessions, presentations, technical demonstrations, job fairs, and the annual World Class Supply Chain Summit, held each May in Milton.

“The impact of new technologies on the physical and digital supply chain has been significant,” says France Fournier, President & CEO of the Oakville Chamber of Commerce. “Virtually every Canadian business has been affected in some way. The Halton Peel Supply Chain Council represents an important initiative in charting our best path forward.”

The Mississauga Board of Trade has long recognized the vital role that the transportation, warehousing and logistics sector plays in the Halton and Peel economies, says President & CEO, Trevor McPherson.

“We look forward to offering our full support to the Council,” he says. “Collaboration must occur at all levels to address present and future supply chain delays, delays that harm business growth, competitiveness, and prosperity.”

Please see below a list of the charter members of the Halton Peel Supply Chain Council.

Halton Peel Supply Chain Council – Charter Members